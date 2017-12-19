Boardman Spartans fans give large donation for stadium project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A project several years in the making in Boardman is nearing completion.

The Boardman Stadium Project Committee was presented with a $120,000 check Tuesday night at the boys basketball game.

Spartans fans Bill and Karen Veri donated the money to get the project finished.

“A lot has been done over the last few years and there’s one last hurdle to get over,” Bill Veri said. “We were hoping that this donation would be enough to get things kick started, so possibly we can get ground broken and have the facility ready for the start of the football season”

This isn’t the first donation from the Veri’s. They also donated money to have the band shell built.

The stadium still needs boys and girls lockers, public restrooms and a concession stand.

$650,000 was needed for the final phase, and with Tuesday’s donation, it’s believed the goal has been reached.