Bond set for Struthers parents accused of making meth

Jeffrey Westcott and Mandy Hale are charged with having a methamphetamine lab in their house around children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mother and father from Struthers were in court Tuesday answering to drug charges and that they put their children in danger.

Jeffrey Westcott and Mandy Hale are charged with having a methamphetamine lab in their house around children.

Both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, and bond was set at $50,000 each.

Police raided the couple’s home on Moore Street in Struthers last month and reported finding chemicals to make the drug.

Two children, ages 4 and 8, were in the house at the time of the raid.

