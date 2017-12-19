Burglar steals presents from under tree in Youngstown

Items that were taken include an iPhone 6, two tablets and at least one toy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman with three children came home to discover her apartment ransacked and presents stolen from under her Christmas tree.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 2700 block of Hammaker Street on reports of a burglary.

A woman at the house said she left about 5:30 p.m. with her three children and when she returned, her house had been ransacked and several presents were missing from underneath her Christmas tree.

Items that were taken include an iPhone 6, two tablets and at least one toy, but she was not able to adequately determine the extent of what was missing because the presents were wrapped.

Police checked a back window that was not locked. The woman told them that the lock doesn’t work.

