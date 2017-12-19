Columbiana school takes food drive to ‘Hunger Games’ level

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Columbiana High School came up with a unique way this year to get students fully involved in their annual food drive – make it a contest.

After several years of food drives with little participation, the Student Government at the high school decided to try something different. Based on the Hollywood blockbuster and popular book series “The Hunger Games,” students came up with a competition titled “No Hunger Games.”

“Second Harvest had a lady come in and speak to us and show us some clips and it really touched home,” said Derek Randolph, senior. “You don’t really think people in your community are suffering that bad and they really are, so it’s nice to help them.”

In the “Hunger Games” movie series, different districts compete for food. In this case, each grade became a district. The staff became a district, too. They competed to see who could donate the most food.

“Every item that isn’t a can is a positive point, so you want to build your camp up, put the positive points in,” said Mandy Moreschi, senior. “To sabotage other districts, you can put cans in theirs and those are negative two points.”

The results so far have been overwhelming. Moreschi says everyone is so involved.

“People I never thought would care or donate have been. We’ve just had incredible results,” Moreschi said. “I think how blessed we are and how blessed I am. I think it’s important to give back and do all we can.”

Students are working to grow the competition and make it an annual event.