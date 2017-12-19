Cortland man facing child endangering and domestic violence charges

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at a house in Cortland after they say he assaulted a child and a woman.

Officers were called Friday at about 8:16 p.m. to a house in the 2500 block of Griffith Dr. on reports of a child being injured.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman there who said that Joseph Yingling, 32, punched her in the face while she was holding a toddler and that another child had been hit with a chair.

Officers noted in the police report that Yingling seemed intoxicated and that he was swaying back and forth when he stood.

Yingling was arrested and charged with domestic violence and endangering children.

Yingling was arraigned Monday in Central District Court in Cortland. Bond was set at $100,000.