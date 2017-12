EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Bulldogs registered their third consecutive victory after tonight’s 71-52 win over visiting-Southern. Nate Beatty scored 19 while Dominic Posey and Branden Kemp added 14 and 13 apiece.

Last year, Jacob Joiner posted a 41-point performance against East Palestine in their 68-57 victory (on Jan. 11). Tonight, Joiner led all scorers with 20. Maximus Hart tallied 13.

East Palestine (5-1) visits Wellsville on Friday while Southern (3-3) welcomes Lisbon.