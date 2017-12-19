Expect a temperature roller coaster over the next several days

The normal high for this time of year is in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be closer to average but temperatures will spike again through the start of the weekend.

WEDESDAY MORNING FORECAST

Temperatures will be around 30° at sunrise, and will fall toward the upper 20s shortly after sunrise. There is a low risk for a passing flurry. Clouds will begin breaking up across the area.



Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here.

WHAT TO DO

Make sure your sunglasses are handy. Though it may not be sunny for the morning commute, peeks of sunshine are expected through the day. Dry weather is expected through the day so it will also be an opportunity to wash some of the salt off of your vehicle.

WHAT TO WEAR

Dress warmer Wednesday! Temperatures will be about 20° colder than Tuesday afternoon. The high will only reach the middle 30s so you’ll need the winter coat, hat, scarf, and gloves.

WEDNESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 11AM – No driving troubles are expected.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

It will be a much colder afternoon with temperatures in the middle 30s. We will see peeks of sunshine with scattered clouds.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DRIVING CONDITIONS

12PM — 6PM — No driving troubles are expected.

WEDNESDAY EVENING

Skies will be clearing across the area Wednesday evening. This will allow temperatures to drop off quickly. Expect temperatures in the middle to lower 20s by 11PM.

WEDNESDAY EVENING DRIVING CONDITIONS

7PM — 12AM — No driving troubles are expected.

**LOOKING AHEAD**

Temperatures will be all over the place the next few days. Wednesday will be our coldest day until Christmas Eve. We will warm up to the 50s on Saturday December 23rd, followed by high temperatures around 30° colder after Christmas. Here’s a look at forecast high temperatures the next seven days.

EXTRA: How will the temps affect our chances at a white Christmas? Click here for more details.

Looking for a more detailed 7-day forecast? Click here.