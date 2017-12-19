LaBrae routs Girard to stay perfect

LEAVITTSBURG, OH (WYTV)-The LaBrae boys outscored Girard 44 to 21 in the 2nd half to propel the Vikings to their 6th-win of the year topping the Indians 77-41 Tuesday night.

Girard held the lead at 18-17 in the 2nd quarter, but that would be the last lead for the Indians on the night as the Vikings went on a 13-2 run to end the half, capped off with a dunk by Tyler Stephens.

Stephens led the way for the Vikes with 22 points while Logan Kiser added 13.

The win improves LaBrae to 6-0 on the year while the Indians drop to 2-5.