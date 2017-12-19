Like to eat raw cookie dough? Think again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the holiday season and for many that means breaking out the rolling pin, pans and recipes to bake homemade cookies. Cooks just can’t resist scooping up a bit of that cookie dough but doing so could make you very sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, raw dough can contain bacteria that cause disease. Flour is typically a raw agricultural product, which means it hasn’t been treated to kill germs. Harmful germs, like E. coli, can contaminate grain while it is still in the field or at other steps as flour is produced. The bacteria are killed when the food is made with flour is cooked, so eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick.

The CDC also warns against raw eggs that used is many cookie recipes and can contain Salmonella. Eggs are safe once they are fully cooked.

The CDC offers these safety tips for holiday baking:

Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts made with raw flour, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments.

Do not let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.

Bake or cook raw dough and batter, such as cookie dough and cake mix, before eating.

Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking or baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.

Do not make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour, such as cake mix.

Do not use raw, homemade cookie dough in ice cream.Cookie dough ice cream sold in stores contains dough that has been treated to kill harmful bacteria.

Keep raw foods such as flour or eggs separate from ready-to-eat-foods because flour is a powder, it can spread easily. Follow label directions to refrigerate products containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.

Clean up thoroughly after handling flour, eggs, or raw dough: Wash your hands with running water and soap after handling flour, raw eggs, or any surfaces that they have touched. Wash bowls, utensils, countertops, and other surfaces with warm, soapy water.