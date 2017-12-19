Magistrate emerges as candidate to replace Mahoning Co. judge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Lou D’Apolito will serve his final year on the bench in 2018, as he’s reached the age limit for judges in Ohio.

On Tuesday, Dan Dascenzo declared his candidacy to replace D’Apolito. Dascenzo filed his nominating petitions with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

He’s worked as a magistrate for Judge D’Apolito since 2008 and feels the experience he’s gained makes him ready to sit on the bench.

“That’s part of the journey,” Dascenzo said. “Putting in the time and the effort to gain the judicial experience and the legal knowledge that, I believe, leaves me well-equipped to serve as our next common pleas court judge.”

Dascenzo is a lifetime resident of Mahoning County and an Armed Forces veteran, having served as a combat engineer in the Ohio Army National Guard.