Man reports confronting burglar who broke into his Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman faces a burglary charge after a man said he caught her climbing out of the window of his Warren home.

He called police on Sunday afternoon, telling officers that he arrived at his Freeman Street NW home to find the suspect. He said he cornered her, but she took off when he called 911.

The man said he recognized the woman, who he said he has seen walking around the neighborhood.

Another neighbor told police the same, saying she didn’t see the burglary but saw the suspect running away.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Trisha Lambert. She was arrested on Sunday, according to jail records.

She pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge in court on Monday, and bond was set at $7,500. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

Lambert has past drug charges, according to court records.