Nugget of Knowledge: Why we clink glasses when we toast

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Snow and other words for it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Why do people clinks glasses together when they make a toast?

One theory says we touch glasses — and not gently — so we spill each person’s wine into the glass of the other to make sure no one or everyone is being poisoned.

Kind of takes the “happy” out of Happy Hour.

Another theory comes from the Middle Ages, when people believed alcoholic drinks contained actual spirits, such as the “demon” in Demon Rum.

Because bells and other sounds drove spirits away, the sound of clinking glasses would drive out the spirits in your spirits to make them safe to drink.

The best theory comes from old rituals, when people drank from the same cup called a “loving cup.” Later though, we gave that up in favor of drinking from individual glasses.

Gone was that unifying feeling, but we could bring it back by raising our glasses or cups and giving them a good tap to symbolize camaraderie — reuniting the drink as one.

Starting in the 17th century, we would toss a piece of toasted, spiced bread into drinks to boost flavor. That’s why today, we make a toast.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com