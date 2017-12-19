Ryan helps Struthers past Newton Falls

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers topped Newton Falls 63-50 in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Isaiah Torrence led the Wildcats with 18 points. Carson Ryan tallied 15 in the win, while Kevin Traylor added 13 for Struthers.

The Tigers were led by Chris Rankin who finished with 15 points. Preston Rapczak added 10 in the setback.

With the loss, Newton Falls drops to 4-2 on the season.

Struthers improves to 3-4 on the campaign. The Wildcats return to action on December 29th on the road at Lowellville.