Salvation Army puts on Toy Shop for those in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – About 1,800 kids and more than 1,000 families across Mahoning County have received help from the Salvation Army this year. And those efforts certainly continue into the holidays.

Tuesday, volunteers kicked off the annual Salvation Army Toy Shop. This is the first year the event is being held at the organization’s building on Glenwood Avenue.

It runs Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“People come in — they’ve already registered — they bring their applications and an ID,” said Major Sherry Moore of Mahoning Co. Salvation Army. “We have tremendous volunteers here to help, along with personal shoppers. It’s really been a good turnout and we are very excited about what’s going on in our community.”

Several of the volunteers were from area high schools, including Ursuline, Canfield and Poland.

If you want to volunteer year-round, all you have to do is give the Salvation Army a call at 330-746-8403.