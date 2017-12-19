Three-month investigation leads to raid of Warren home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After a three-month investigation, police raided a Warren home where they reported finding drugs and weapons.

Gregory L. Horne, the target of the investigation, was arrested on drug trafficking and having weapons under disability charges.

Tuesday, the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Tactical Entry Team executed a search warrant at 175 Charles Street NE.

Police reported finding 32 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of cocaine, nine Suboxone strips and prescriptions pills. Police said along with the drugs, there was also a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, ammunition, two digital scales, packaging material and $2,700 in cash.

Horne is being held in the Trumbull County Jail. Additional charges may be pending.