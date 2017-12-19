Woman tells Warren police she was shot sitting in car

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are investigating after a woman told them she was shot while sitting in her car.

Officers were called to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after a 20-year-old woman showed up there with a gunshot wound.

The woman told officers she and her boyfriend were sitting in her car in a parking lot next to some apartment on Draper St. S.E. when masked men walked up to her car and told her to put the window down. She refused and then heard a gunshot, according to a police report.

The woman said she realized later that she had been shot and drove herself to the emergency room.

Police said in the report that the woman was being evasive when questioned at the hospital and that her boyfriend left before they got there.

No other details about the shooting or description of the suspects were listed in the police report.