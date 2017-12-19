Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber staying downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce has been in the downtown First National Bank building for nearly 10 years.

Over the past six months, they’ve explored options to move the office to a new location or merge it with the Warren office.

But after negotiating, they’ve decided to stay in downtown Youngstown.

Commerce president Tom Humphries said their current office gives people who come from out of town a good look at what the city has to offer.

“I think it’s the image that we’re trying to share with the public of this is a good town, good space,” Humphries said. “There’s activity going on.”

The chamber worked with the landlord to draw up a 10-year contract that includes renovations of the offices. The new contract is also more cost efficient for them to stay at their current location.