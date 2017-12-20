33 Pinpoint Weather: Increasing Confidence In White Christmas For The Valley

*WEDNESDAY UPDATE*

Model data is showing some changes for the area, starting with the chance for some snow Saturday night. A cold front will approach the Valley Saturday and both models now agree that the cold air will catch up to the back edge of the rain, leading to a changeover to some snow. You’ll see more details on this below. We are starting to see some agreement on temperatures across the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, too. There are still difference in timing of the snowfall but both scenarios would result in some snow across the area, helping to increase our confidence in a White Christmas. Below is a look at what models are showing as of Wednesday evening, or you can click “Play” on the video above.

**PLEASE NOTE: This is not a final forecast. At the time of writing this, Christmas day is still six days away. The models can change and that will impact what we see. Stay updated with the latest forecast here. **

THE GFS SCENARIO

We start with changes showing in the model for Saturday. Rain is expected in the area Saturday. It will be triggered by a cold front moving through the region. Today, the GFS model shows that cold air catching up to the back edge of the rainfall, bringing a changeover to snow. The model is also suggesting some accumulation Saturday night.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, the GFS shows temperatures remaining below freezing, so any snow that can stick Saturday night would stay.

The GFS also keeps temperatures below freezing on Christmas Day, showing a colder day with highs only in the 20s.

Once the storm exits the area Saturday night, the model suggests a little bit of snowfall for the afternoon and evening on Christmas Eve. What it is showing would be lake-effect snow.

It keeps the chance for lake-effect snow in the area on Christmas Day as well.

So this is the breakdown of what the GFS shows for snowfall between Saturday night and Christmas Day. You’ll notice that accumulation shows heavier in the snowbelt. This would be due to the model showing mainly lake-effect. To the south of Youngstown, the model shows around 1″ of snow. The majority of that would be falling Saturday night as the rain changes to snow, which could pose challenges in the amount shown equaling the amount present on the ground.

THE EUROPEAN SCENARIO

The Euro model continues to be more aggressive on snowfall for the area and paints a somewhat different picture of the evolution of snowfall. The Euro also shows the changeover of rain to snow Saturday night into Sunday. With this changeover, it puts out a very small amount of snow, showing less than 1″.

The model is also showing very similar temperatures to the GFS. Christmas Eve, it shows highs right around the freezing mark.

It is also picking up on the colder air for Christmas Day, showing temperatures in the middle 20s.

There is a big difference between the two and that’s this storm system the the Euro has been fairly consistent with bringing through the region. The model continues to show snow developing Christmas Eve night and lingering into Christmas morning. The storm it shows developing would be able to produce a decent amount of snow.

If that storm plays out, snowfall accumulations would be a bit higher. Here is how the model is handling it as of Wednesday evening.

*SUMMARY*

Confidence is increasing in us having a white Christmas. Both models are now in agreement with temperatures being cold enough for snow. The main area of concern is which model has the right solution for Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day? The GFS is not picking up on the development of the storm that the Euro shows. If it is correct, our snowfall accumulations would be low and we’d likely just barely make it over the white Christmas threshold of 1″ of snow on the ground or falling on Christmas Day.

However, if the European model is right, we’d see a hefty dose of snowfall and it would arrive just in time for Christmas morning. I do like the fact that the Euro model has been fairly consistent in showing a storm impacting the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Further, the development of that storm makes sense because of the deepening trough that will be located over the central plains and moving east. This setup favors the development of storms like that shown in the European model.

Because of this, i’m upping our probability of seeing a White Christmas in the Valley to 70%.

Be sure to check back with WYTV.com or watch our newscasts on 33 WYTV for updates.