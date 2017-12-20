Aqua Ohio makes commitment to Struthers, invests in future projects

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A $4 million project is finished in Struthers, marking a new chapter for both Aqua Ohio and the Castlo Industrial Park.

Castlo operates by leasing land to companies in buildings that once housed Youngstown Sheet and Tube. But for the first time, the organization sold land, and that created an opening for Aqua Ohio to bring their headquarters from Boardman to Struthers.

“We’ve outgrown our current facilities. We wanted to bring our administrative and operations staff under one roof. We’ve been in the Struthers area for over 100 years,” said Jennifer Johnson, area manager for Aqua Ohio.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said Aqua Ohio has meant a lot to the local community and has deep roots in the area.

“We are really excited they chose to stay and do economic development in Castlo,” Stocker said.

County commissioners say they support the new project, too. Mahoning County has had several public-private partnerships with the company.

“Aqua Ohio has worked on so many projects with us in Mahoning County. They’ve helped expand development. They’ve helped bring water to different areas, and they’ve allowed businesses to thrive,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Aqua Ohio is planning more investment in the area in the coming years. Johnson said they are planning to invest $13 million in the local system.

“That’s going to include a major upgrade to our water treatment facility in Poland Township. Looking further out over the next three years, there are plans to make significant replacements of main lines,” Johnson said.

That will help prevent water line breaks that plague older pipes.