Clear weather for mid-week shopping

There will be a 20° temperature drop Saturday into Sunday

Jim Loboy Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s coming down to the wire for Christmas preparation! The weather is cooperating for last-minute running.

TODAY

  • Cooler, mainly cloudy and low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW

  • Clean the salt from your car.  Warmer, with a high 40° and dry.
  • Winter officially starts at 11:28 a.m.

FRIDAY

  • Rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. There will be rising temperatures into the mid- to upper-40s.

A White Christmas is still a possibility. Meteorologist Ryan Halicki has an ongoing update HERE. 