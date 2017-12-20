Crews work to repair water line break at Marc’s Plaza in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A major water line break Wednesday interrupted water service at the Marc’s Plaza off of Route 224 in Boardman.

The water line broke about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the plaza on Tiffany Boulevard.

The entire plaza lost service for about two hours.

American Renal Associates, which is a dialysis center, rescheduled early morning patients and said they still have some procedures to got through until they can use their water for dialysis services. Patients should call ahead to make sure late morning and early afternoon appointments are still set.