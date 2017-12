NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at North Bloomfield Town Hall to learn about the model train display, set up throughout the month of December.

The model train display is open to the public on Wednesday, Friday and next Wednesday, December 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 23 and Saturday, December 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.