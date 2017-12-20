Hometown Hero: Volunteers at heart of Salvation Army’s mission



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Each year across the nation, almost 3.3 million people of all ages volunteer their time, talents and resources to assist The Salvation Army’s work.

Every year around the holidays, the organization sees a rise in the number of those who want to volunteer. In Mahoning County, people willing to give their time have also added a spin to their normal bell ringing and toy drive campaigns, making them this week’s Hometown Heroes.

“It’s amazing the amount of people who come forth and say, ‘I want to help. I want to volunteer,’” Major Paul Moore said.

This year alone, 1,800 kids and over 1,000 adults in Mahoning County needed the organization’s assistance, especially around the holidays.

“We couldn’t do what we do without this great community and our volunteers,” Major Sherry Moore said.

Major Paul said if you knew some of the volunteers’ stories, you’d be amazed.

“A lot of them don’t have much either but they are out there helping us. They believe in the fact that we are here to work as a community and help needy people.”

It’s a wonderful effort that allows people from all walks of life to come together and give back.

“We’ve had churches. We’ve had schools. We’ve had groups. It’s been wonderful to see the people all work,” Major Paul said.

Each of the volunteers is just happy to help. Whether it is the annual Toy Shop or Red Kettle Campaign, each person is touching a life in more ways than they ever really expected.

“We do what we do because we care about people and we want to help people. Whether we get recognized or not, we are going to continue to do what we do, helping whoever we can, and we do it humbly. That’s what it is all about,” Major Paul said.