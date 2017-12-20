Man at center of manhunt on Ohio/Pa. border in jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man at the center of a police chase, crash and then a manhunt is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Gabriel Queener, 27, of Youngstown, was arrested early Monday morning after an hours-long manhunt Sunday night and into the early morning hours of Monday.

Queener was found holed up inside a parked WRTA bus in a parking lot on Hubbard-Masury Road in Hubbard Township.

Earlier on Sunday, police in Hermitage had attempted to stop Queener in the 3000 block of S. Hermitage Rd. after an officer said he witnessed suspicious activity and thought drugs were involved.

Queener took off and led them on a chase through southern Hermitage into Wheatland, Shenango Township and then onto Mercer-West Middlesex Road (Route 318) where Queener collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by Megan Perry.

Perry and her passenger Cory King were badly hurt in the crash. Queener took off on foot.

Queener and his passenger were also hurt in the crash.

Queener was taken to hospital after he was found inside the bus. He was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the jail. He is charged with fleeing and eluding, felony accident while not properly licensed, DUI, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and driving under suspension.