New Castle’s Hooker officially signs with Ohio State

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – New Castle’s Marcus Hooker officially signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday on early signing day.

The consensus three-star prospect is the younger brother of former Buckeyes’ All-American and current Indianapolis Colt Malik Hooker.

During his time with the Red Hurricanes, Hooker played running back, wide receiver, and quarterback on offense. Defensively, he appeared at cornerback, safety, and linebacker.

Hooker scored 17 touchdowns as a junior, helping the Red Hurricanes reach the WPIAL Class 4A final. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards as a senior this Fall.

He tallied 44 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack during his junior season.

Hooker is also a standout basketball player for New Castle, and has already scored over 1,000 career points.