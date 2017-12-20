Prosecutor says McKinney can’t make election officials testify

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There are new developments Wednesday in the lawsuit filed by Sean McKinney and his allegations of fraud in the November election for Youngstown mayor.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has moved to quash subpoenas issued by McKinney’s lawyer to Joyce Kale-Pesta and Tom McCabe, with the board of elections.

Gains responded that only a judge can compel them to testify, that Kale-Pesta and McCabe have already met extensively with McKinney or his lawyer, and that McKinney wants copies of ballot images — which are confidential and require a court order.

McKinney said he wants the election overturned and a new election held.

The case is now being heard by visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove. No hearing date has been set.