Students at Youngstown’s Taft Elementary getting new glasses for Christmas

A total of 300 pairs of glasses will be given out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several organizations grouped together to give students in Youngstown the gift of sight for Christmas.

Volunteers screened almost 2,000 students from kindergarten through 4th grade at Taft Elementary School.

“In my nine years this is one of the things I’m most proud of — bringing a collaboration together,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

A total of 300 pairs of glasses will be given out.

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley says it hopes to build on this event to get even more students glasses next year.

Note: A previous version of this story mentioned an incorrect number of students and glasses.

