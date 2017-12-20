Temperatures Changing With Another Spike Above Normal Ahead

*NOTABLE THURSDAY*

Winter officially begins at 11:28AM. December 21st marks the winter solstice, or the time when the sun’s most direct rays reach their southern-most point to the south of the equator. For the Valley, it means Thursday is the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours, 12 minutes, and 52 seconds of daylight for our area. It also marks the turning point in that days will very slowly begin increasing starting December 22nd and continuing through June 21st, the summer solstice.

THURSDAY MORNING FORECAST

Thursday morning will be colder with temperatures around 20° at sunrise Skies will feature some sun with patchy clouds.



WHAT TO DO

Dry weather is expected through the day so you’ll have another opportunity to wash some of the salt off of your vehicle. But don’t pay for the deluxe, more expensive wash. Rain is in the forecast Friday so your clean car will get dirty again.

WHAT TO WEAR

You’ll want the heavy coat for the morning commute. The high will climb to around 40° so you’ll still want the jacket in the afternoon, along with a hat and gloves.

THURSDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 11AM – No driving troubles are expected.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. No precipitation is expected.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON DRIVING CONDITIONS

12PM — 6PM — No driving troubles are expected.

THURSDAY EVENING

Skies will become overcast in the evening. Temperatures will drop to around 30° by 11PM, but will begin rising overnight.

THURSDAY EVENING DRIVING CONDITIONS

7PM — 12AM — No driving troubles are expected.

**LOOKING AHEAD**

Temperatures will be all over the place the next few days. Thursday begins another warming trend that continues through Saturday. A big temperature drop takes place Saturday after a cold front clears the area. An Arctic cold front will move through the region next week, ushering in even colder temperatures. Here’s a look at forecast high temperatures the next seven days.

