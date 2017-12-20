Youngstown City Council votes to close three bars, open new one

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday night, Youngstown City Council voted to start the process of getting rid of three businesses. At the same time, it agreed to start a new one.

Council wants the Ohio Liquor Control Board not to renew the licenses of three bars — Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue, Last Call Bar and Grill on South Avenue and Club Deja Vu on Market Street.

It asked the Ohio Liquor Control Board to hold a hearing.

Councilwoman Anita Davis, of Youngstown’s Sixth Ward, said Club Deja Vu has problems with violence.

“There have been so many acts of violence and so many calls for police services up there that view it, and I’ve had several complaints that that place has become a nuisance.”

The resolution passed by council states that all three bars are operated with disregard for the laws and interfere with the good order of the neighborhood.

Councilman Julius Oliver said this is an opportunity for Youngstown business owners.

“We don’t ever want to lose any businesses but we definitely don’t want to lose life. So we just want to give these bar owners an opportunity to raise up the standard of their business.”

Council also agreed Wednesday to sell the St. Vincent DePaul building to Earl Winner, owner of Utopia Nightclub and the Brick House on Midlothian Boulevard.

Winner plans to make the building a restaurant that will go directly from what will be the new downtown amphitheater. He said the building has potential.

“I think it’s a great building and I’d love it to stay intact and just make it look great and revitalize it for the city so that it compliments the outdoor area.”

The city bought the building two months ago from St. Vincent DePaul for $79,000. Winner bought it for the same price.

He hopes to have a restaurant there at the same time the amphitheater opens in 2019.