Community police and officials spread Christmas cheer in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For dozens of Youngstown families, Christmas is coming a little early.

For the third year in a row, members of the Youngstown Police Department’s Community Policing Unit have passed out holiday gifts to families in need around the city.

Many of the gifts and other items were collected by police with the help of deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Others were purchased using gift cards donated from an anonymous local businessman.

You kind of wonder how you are going to make it. I do work, but I have five kids, too. It gets hard sometimes,” said Akaia Hutchins, who received gifts from the officers.

Another family receiving gifts was Ceera Brown’s family. She told police that recently someone broke into her home on the north side and took some of her children’s presents from under her tree.

“I’ve had a lot of blessings, including this one. I ‘m just grateful for everybody’s help and concern. My kids are grateful. They’re happy, so I am happy,” Brown said.

The gift-giving program started three years ago as an idea from several officers who had become aware of the needs of families on their beat. Since then, it has grown by leaps and bounds.

“It started out the first year maybe 10 or 15, and it doubled to 25 and it’s now at 50,” said Sgt. Pat Kelly.

One of those pitching in to deliver gifts this year was Youngstown’s Mayor-elect Tito Brown.

“It is heartwarming. When you see the kid’s face and they are smiling and having fun and ripping open the presents, it does warm your heart,” Brown said.