Liberty grad Ben Phillips signs with Tennessee-Martin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty graduate Ben Phillips has officially signed to play college football at Tennessee-Martin.

He most recently played two seasons at Garden City Junior College. During his time with the Broncbusters, Phillips racked up a total of 92 receptions for 2,100 yards with 23 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch.

Phillips was also being recruited by Texas Christian University, Southeast Missouri State, Youngstown State University, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi Valley State, and Washington State.

At 6’2″ and 205 lbs., Phillips ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash.