Local officials ring bell for Salvation Army



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti and sheriff’s deputy Bob Russo were at the Barnes and Noble in Boardman today ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.

It was the first time volunteering for Trafficanti. He says he’s amazed at people’s generosity this year.

“It is just very nice to see that in our community people care a lot – more than we can imagine,” Traficanti said.

Russo and Traficanti both say they’re trying to break a record for the amount earned this year.