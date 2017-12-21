Major component to Youngstown’s amphitheater to go in soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s outdoor amphitheater is taking shape. Members of the Youngstown City Board of Control approved nearly $6.5 million in contracts to install a new sewer line downtown, part of which will run through the new amphitheater property.

Engineers say the overall project will improve service in the area extending toward the east end of the downtown.

“It not only is a significant piece of the amphitheater project but also it is one our oldest sewers,” said Chuck Shasho, director of public works. “This is going to help us curb a bit of the overflow.”

Work on installing the new, larger line should begin in about one month. This part of the project will take about nine months to complete. The Amphitheater is set to open in the spring of 2019.