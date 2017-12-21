Man with gunshot wounds crashes into box truck in Warren



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into a box truck in Warren Wednesday night and police say the man behind the wheel had been shot. Now investigators are tasked with solving the city’s latest homicide.

Police say the victim, 34-year-old Larry Smith, is known to investigators for drugs and violence.

They’re putting together the pieces of Warren’s 12th murder this year — a crime with two separate scenes, two miles apart.

According to police, officers were called about 8:48 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Avon Oaks Apartments on Southern Boulevard on reports of shots fired.

When they got there, they didn’t find anything but learned a vehicle had sped away from the scene.

A few moments later, officers got word that someone crashed into a box truck parked at the Rental Corral at the corner of Summit Street and Mahoning Avenue. The car was wedged under the box truck when police arrived.

Smith, who had been driving the car, died at the scene. Police say he suffered several gunshot wounds.

“I see bullet holes in the passenger door. I refuse to touch it for investigative reasons, whatever,” said Chris Alsbrooks, who witnessed the crash.

He said the car was moving very fast before it hit the truck.

“Car is coming up the Summit Bridge at a real high rate of speed, about 90. It comes across the intersection. As soon as I look at it, I’m thinking, ‘Why are you driving that fast?’ And just that quick, he loses control,” Alsbrooks said. “As I’m helping keep crowd control, police departments show up. He has a pulse at that time. About 10 minutes later, fire departments here, EMS here and said that he was no more.”

After police discovered Smith had gunshot wounds, Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci said detectives came back to Avon Oaks Apartments. There, they were able to discover a crime scene — something he says will be very helpful in their investigation.

“That helps a lot as far as solving the crime itself because without a crime scene, you have no evidence, you got nothing.”

Investigators say they still have some people to talk to.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday but results haven’t been released yet.

According to court documents, Smith pleaded guilty in January of 2016 to trafficking in cocaine and heroin, and possession of cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to eight months in prison.