One more warm-up before the big cool-down

FRIDAY MORNING FORECAST

Cloudy skies are expected for the morning, among with spotty showers. Occasional bouts of showers are expected throughout the morning.



WHAT TO DO

Watch for ponding on the roads. Though the majority of the rain should be light, some ponding is possible..

WHAT TO WEAR

Temperatures will be warmer for the day Friday so you won’t want as heavy a jacket through the day. Keeping an umbrella nearby also isn’t a bad idea.

FRIDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 11AM – Occasional showers are expected through the morning so roads will be wet in spots. Watch for ponding on roads.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon with an occasional shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will continue climbing through the 40s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON DRIVING CONDITIONS

12PM — 6PM — Occasional showers are expected through the afternoon so roads will be wet in spots. Watch for ponding on roads.

FRIDAY EVENING

Skies remain cloudy Friday evening, and hit-or-miss showers will continue. The evening will feel quite warm. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s!

FRIDAY EVENING DRIVING CONDITIONS

7PM — 12AM — Occasional showers are expected through the evening so roads will be wet in spots. Watch for ponding on roads.

**LOOKING AHEAD**

Friday is the warmest day of the forecast period. We will see a sharp drop in temperatures by Christmas eve. That drop will be accompanied by some snow for Christmas eve. Several rounds of snow are expected through the next week as temperatures continue dropping.

