Operation Feed the Hungry provides Christmas dinner to those in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Buckeye Health Plan is helping those in need to have a Christmas dinner.

It’s called Operation Feed the Hungry.

Thursday, Buckeye Health Plan handed out more than 300 hams and turkeys to 10 agencies around the Valley.

“This operation here will help feed thousands. We do this in 12 different cities throughout the state of Ohio,” said Fred Cameron, of Buckeye Health Plan.

The Salvation Army, Niles Community Center and the United Methodist Church were some of the organizations that picked up the donations.