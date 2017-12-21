Poland Girls send Struthers to first loss



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland held off Struthers 52-49 in girls’ high school basketball action Wednesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Freshman Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 22 points in the win. Kat Partika added 14, while Bella Gajdos chipped in with 6.

Alexis Bury led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Trinity McDowell added 11. Khayla Brown reached double-figures with 10, while Michelle Buser finished with 8.

With the win, Poland improves to 7-1 overall on the season. Meanwhile, Struthers drops its first game of the campaign and falls to 7-1.