Riding the Weather Wave into Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Today officially begins the Winter season. We’ll feel it this morning, with temperatures below freezing. Did you know we’re closer to the sun in January than we are in July? Find out why we’re not warmer in January.

WARMING TREND:

We’ll get to about 40° Thursday. 35° is the average high late December, so we’ll be a bit above average. Thursday we’ll get into the mid to upper 40’s. Mild early Saturday but temperatures falling in the afternoon.

TURNING DAMP:

Tonight we’ll see a surge in moisture move into the Valley. Light rain possible after midnight and into Friday. Rain will be sporadic and light for Friday. Rain is more widespread and moderate Friday night and into Saturday. Rain Saturday will be mostly in the morning and early afternoon.

TEMPERATURES PLUMMET:

Saturday temperatures drop into the 30’s for the afternoon. Sunday high will be around 32°. Monday high only 25°

SNOW LATE WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK:

Computer-generated models are indicating snow developing Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. Check out Meteorologist Ryan Halicki with the continuing link on White Christmas probabilities.