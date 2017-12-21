Springfield High School brings cheer to senior citizens



NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A holiday tradition continues in the New Middletown area this season.

Dozens of local senior citizens enjoyed breakfast Thursday at Springfield Local High School.

Organizers say for more than 10 years now, invitations have been sent to churches, nursing homes and senior centers, encouraging residents to come for a day of good food and entertainment.

“We have National Honor Society students serve them, so they don’t leave their seat once they get here,” said Joyce Dicks, food service coordinator. “The jazz band performs, the choir performs, and they even do a little sing-along.”

Organizers say it’s a great way for the seniors and kids to kick off the holiday.