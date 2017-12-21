Student Athlete: David Crawford

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield’s David Crawford is a relentless competitor.

No matter what he’s doing, he wants to win. David is a Conference and State Champion Wrestler…one of the top talents in Northeast Ohio. He’s also a top-notch student at Canfield, making him a perfect fit, for our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I try to win in every single drill we do out there,” said Crawford. “We’ll do just hand fighting not even taking each other down. basically just hitting each other in the head. it gets really, really competitive and it’s awesome.”

David is all about competing at a high level. He’s a three-time State Qualifier on the wrestling mat and last year, he went all the way in Columbus. He captured an individual State Championship at 170 pounds, becoming just the 7th individual State Champion in school history.

“Right when I won just stood up and I just screamed and pounded my chest twice,” said Crawford. I just lost it I was so happy and to have that experience again, I would give anything. That’s why I work harder every single day, just to have that again.”

Off the wrestling mat, David just wrapped up a terrific football career with the Cardinals. He was an All Conference defender at inside linebacker, playing a huge role in Canfield’s trip to the Regional Championship this season.

“We all grew up together and we all had that brother bond and it was just awesome. We wanted it to go a couple weeks longer, but it was awesome.”

David’s dedication carries over to the classroom. He carries a 3.9 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. Plus, he recently signed to wrestle on scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh next year.

“Everything that I do I want to be the best at,” said Crawford. “Whether it’s getting grades, being a student, or wrestling…playing football or just anything.”