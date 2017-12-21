Warren family receives a new home for the holidays



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A family in Warren received a brand new home on Thursday — just in time for Christmas. It’s become a yearly event that has given back to some incredibly deserving families.

The renovation began in October but really kicked into gear over the last two weeks as crews of volunteers spent countless hours making this historic house, which was on a list to be demolished, a home.

For this Warren family, owning a home was only a dream — one that they never really knew if they would see come true.

“We work really hard for our kids, making sure they get to school on time. She works two jobs, I work a job. So the daily thing on paying bills, paying a car, rent, everything, it gets hard,” said Rahsan Daniels, one of the new homeowners.

The other homeowner, Shaniece Lee, said this gift is especially helpful with their fourth child on the way.

“And we’re expecting another one so it’s just a really big relief off of us.”

Kiisha Sanders, Executive Director of Team Sanders, Inc., said the family’s situation is common in the area.

“A lot of families are like that in the area and it’s still not working.”

Rahsan knew his family was selected, but hasn’t seen the home for weeks. Shaniece just found out about the home at the unveiling.

“When I saw everyone, I just couldn’t help but cry,” she said.

Rahsan said the home will stay in the family.

“It’ll be ours for now. The kids later and then on down the line.”

Their newest baby boy is due in March and Shaniece invited everyone who was at Thursday’s surprise housewarming party to her baby shower.