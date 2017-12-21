White Christmas chances continue to climb

*THURSDAY UPDATE*

Model data continues to evolve on weekend snowfall and I have made some updates to our probability for a white Christmas.

A cold front will approach the Valley Saturday and models agree that the cold air will catch up to the back edge of the rain, leading to a changeover to some snow Saturday afternoon.

Models agree on temperatures being cold across the area for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and beyond.

And, finally, models agree on the development of snow across the area for Christmas eve! Because of this, I have again upped our chances, putting our Probability of a White Christmas at 80%.

Below is a look at what models are showing as of Thursday evening, or you can click “Play” on the video above.

**PLEASE NOTE: The shown accumulation maps below are not a final forecast. At the time of writing this, Christmas eve is still three days away. The models can change and that will impact how much snow we see. Stay updated with the latest forecast here. **

THE GFS SCENARIO

The GFS model has finally come into agreement with the European model tonight. It is agreeing on the development of an area of low pressure, and bringing that into the region for Christmas Eve. It develops snow heading into the afternoon and shows a pretty steady snowfall into the night.

The model keeps snow around on Christmas morning, and has a little lingering lake effect into the afternoon on Christmas Day.

Keep in mind, there is still time for this to evolve, so these accumulations are not set in stone. That said, here is what the GFS is showing for snowfall by Christmas Day.

THE EUROPEAN SCENARIO

The Euro has been consistent in bringing a storm through the area for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. That hasn’t changed tonight. The model shows snowfall developing Christmas Eve.

It keeps snowfall in the area overnight into Christmas morning, as well.

Keep in mind, there is still time for this to evolve, so these accumulations are not set in stone. That said, here is what the Euro is showing for snowfall by Christmas Day.

*SUMMARY*

It continues to look increasingly likely that our Christmas day will feature a fresh blanket of snow on the ground. Both models now agree on the same pattern. Further, the Euro has consistently shown this for several runs of the model. With model agreement on snowfall and temperatures, I am feeling much more confident in our area seeing snow. The amount of snow remains a big question. Based on the pattern, it is reasonable to expect a minimum of 1″ to 3″. That said, there is a potential for higher snowfall amounts, exceeding 3″. Models still need some time before we can give an official accumulation forecast. But with this new data, I have bumped up our chance of a white Christmas to 80%.