Why it’s warmer when we’re further from the sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We don’t travel around the sun in a circular orbit. Our orbit is elliptical, meaning we’re closer to the sun at certain times of the year.

We are further from the sun in July: 94.5 million miles. In January, we’re closer to the sun: 91.4 million miles.

So why are we warmer when we’re further away?

The Earth heats from the ground up. Incoming solar radiation easily passes through the atmosphere. When that energy hits the Earth, it bounces back and the energy gets trapped in the atmosphere.

We know it as the greenhouse effect.

Our seasons have more to do with the tilt of the Earth, not the distance from the sun.

Think of a flashlight shining on a table. If you hold it straight up, you’ll get a strong, focused beam. This is sunlight around the Equator for much of the year.

Direct overhead sunlight only moves to a 23.5° north latitude. Since we’re at about 41° latitude, we never have the sun directly overhead, even on the first day of summer.

During the summer, we have the most intense ray of sunlight, and we also have a longer period of daylight.

In the winter, we have short days and the ray of sunlight is much more diffused.