YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School District offices have moved completely out of the Ward building and into East High School.

The Ward building on Wood Street will become the new, larger home of Youngstown Early College, beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

YEC is now housed inside Fedor Hall at Youngstown State University, but that space doesn’t allow it to grow.

YEC houses about 240 students this school year, and the larger building will allow for double that number.