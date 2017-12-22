Boom Boom Mancini celebrates new slot machine at Cleveland-area casino

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – You can find the image of legendary boxer Ray Boom Boom Mancini on the covers of Sports Illustrated and his biography, even on bottles of wine and bourbon. Now Boom Boom has his own slot machine.

Thursday night at the Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park near Cleveland, the Ray Boom Boom Mancini gaming terminal was unveiled.

It’s a dollars slot machine and there are two of them that show Mancini in his fighting days.

He posed with his wife, Tina, in front of one of the machines on Thursday.

The Hardrock Rocksino also machines for Boardman native and former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, along with Cleveland rocker Michael Stanley.