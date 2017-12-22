Former Lowellville police chief facing several felony charges

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lowellville’s former police chief has been indicted by a grand jury on several felony charges.

With his lawyer leading the way, 41-year-old Rick Jamrozik, of Campbell, walked into the Mahoning County Courthouse Friday morning — only now as an accused felon.

He was secretly indicted Thursday on the following charges:

Three counts of Felonious Assault, felonies of the second degree

Three counts of Possessing Criminal Tools, felonies of the fifth degree

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence, felonies of the third degree

One count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fifth degree

Afterward, he was booked into the county jail and released Friday afternoon after posting the $30,000 bond.

The charges come after allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

“Quite frankly, I’m very relieved that these charges have finally went through and thankful that they went through,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The case against Jamrozik began well over a year and a half ago when his then-girlfriend complained he had beaten her with a golf club — splitting her skull — while the two were sitting in a Mahoning County vehicle. At the time, Jamrozik was working as an investigator for the Coroner’s Office.

On another occasion, the woman claims Jamrozik hit her in the head with a piece of furniture, causing her to lose a tooth, after he’d been hired as interim Lowellville Chief.

In August of 2016, the victim got a protection order against Jamrozik that prohibited him from carrying a gun, forcing him to resign.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said other allegations surfaced after the initial domestic violence report.

“Those allegations also led to the investigation that resulted in the theft in office charges,” said Dan Tierney, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the indictment, Jamrozik is also accused of stealing more than $2,500 from the home of a murder victim while still working for the coroner in 2015.

Investigators said Jamrozik tried to conceal evidence during the investigation.

He was not criminally charged at the time, but was being investigated by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation over what was called “alleged criminal misconduct.”

“This is just one of those cases where it’s just another example of somebody using their office to their advantage. Their authority, their influence, whatever you want to call it,” Greene said.

Jamrozik would not talk to WYTV about the charges on Friday.

Although he’s scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning, his lawyer said papers will be filed, allowing his client to plead not guilty in writing and avoid having to come to court.