Kramer scores 22 as Poland races by Canfield in Battle of 224



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated Canfield, 52-41 Friday at Canfield High School in the classic rivalry Battle of 224.

The Bulldogs controlled a low-scoring first half, leading 22-17 at the break. Poland’s Daniel Kramer scored 14 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 22 points on the night.

Braeden O’Shaughnessy and Brandon Barringer also scored 10 points apiece. Canfield was paced by Ethan Kalina with 10 points.

With the win, Poland improves to 7-0 on the season, while Canfield drops to 5-1 overall.