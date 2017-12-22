Murder suspect accused of driving body to Niagara Falls back in Youngstown

Niagara Falls, New York police arrested JeShawn Elliott after finding his girlfriend's body in the trunk of his car, investigators said

By Published: Updated:
Niagara Falls, New York police arrested JeShawn Elliott after finding his girlfriend's body in the trunk of his car, investigators said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who police say stabbed and killed his girlfriend in August and then drove her body to Niagara Falls is back in Youngstown.

JeShawn Elliott is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday night.

He’s accused of killing 28-year-old Anvia Mickens, who suffered 23 stab wounds, according to autopsy results. Investigators say she was also strangled.

It started with a 911 call from Elliott’s brother, who said Elliott told him he had stabbed his girlfriend and was heading to Niagara Falls, New York to commit suicide.

That’s where police discovered Mickens’ body in the trunk of Elliott’s car.

They spotted Elliott riding a bicycle about two blocks from the car. Police said he led officers on a short chase and pulled a pocket knife on them.

About 25 to 30 officers surrounded and arrested him.

In November, Elliott pleaded guilty to menacing charges in New York.

He is expected to face charges in Youngstown in connection to Mickens’ death.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s