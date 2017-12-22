Murder suspect accused of driving body to Niagara Falls back in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who police say stabbed and killed his girlfriend in August and then drove her body to Niagara Falls is back in Youngstown.

JeShawn Elliott is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday night.

He’s accused of killing 28-year-old Anvia Mickens, who suffered 23 stab wounds, according to autopsy results. Investigators say she was also strangled.

It started with a 911 call from Elliott’s brother, who said Elliott told him he had stabbed his girlfriend and was heading to Niagara Falls, New York to commit suicide.

That’s where police discovered Mickens’ body in the trunk of Elliott’s car.

They spotted Elliott riding a bicycle about two blocks from the car. Police said he led officers on a short chase and pulled a pocket knife on them.

About 25 to 30 officers surrounded and arrested him.

In November, Elliott pleaded guilty to menacing charges in New York.

He is expected to face charges in Youngstown in connection to Mickens’ death.