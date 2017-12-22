Police say body found in Youngstown is a homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are treating the discovery of a body found on the south side of the city as a homicide.

According to police, 35-year-old Ricardo Amill was found unconscious about 10:20 p.m. Thursday inside his home in the 100 block of E. Judson Avenue.

Police said the victim had some blood on him but no obvious wounds. The man was going to be taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but died before getting there.

Police learned later that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound but said an autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

Police did not release the name of the victim or name any suspects.