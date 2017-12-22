Soggy ahead of the Arctic Chill

OVERVIEW: If you’re heading out shopping, you’ll need to cover your packages from the rain. Unseasonably mild, turning colder with snow likely Sunday.

TODAY:

Rain looks to be light today. We’re mild, with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s already at 9am.

TONIGHT:

Rain starts to pick up in intensity and becomes more constant into the Saturday morning hours.

SATURDAY: Be alert for ponding on roads for Saturday morning. Rain totals near an inch. Temperatures take a dive on Saturday, as the colder air sweeps East through the Valley. We’ll be in the mid 30’s by Saturday mid afternoon. Snow showers Saturday late day and evening. This snow will probably melt up on the wet roads.

SATURDAY EVENING: SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE BY DUSK SATURDAY. Colder and blustery.

SUNDAY: SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE. Snow showers develop Sunday afternoon, light accumulations are expected into evening. Cold, high only in the lower 30’s.